Ex-Obama housing secretary: Trump 'dividing us'

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2016 file photo, then-U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro speaks during a news conference in Providence, R.I. Castro is scheduled to headline the New Hampshire Young Democrats' Granite Slate Awards Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in Manchester, N.H. Castro said he'll decide by the end of the year whether he makes a run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Steven Senne, File AP Photo