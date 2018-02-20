National Politics

Democrats discuss Medicaid bill ahead of hearing

By HOLLY RAMER Associated Press

February 20, 2018 06:23 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

Two Democrats on a commission that studied New Hampshire's expanded Medicaid program say they have concerns about a Republican-backed bill, but they're hopeful the details can be worked out.

Senate Republican leaders on Friday released a bill that would continue the program for five years but change its structure to a managed care model. That was the recommendation of a bipartisan commission that studied the issue last year. The bill also includes new ideas, including using 5 percent of liquor revenues to cover the state's cost as federal funding decreases and imposing new work requirements on enrollees.

Ahead of a Tuesday public hearing on the bill, Democrats Sen. Dan Feltes, of Concord, and Rep. Cindy Rosenwald, of Nashua, said more should be done to reduce barriers to work.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch

View More Video