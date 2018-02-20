Democrats discuss Medicaid bill ahead of hearing

Two Democrats on a commission that studied New Hampshire's expanded Medicaid program say they have concerns about a Republican-backed bill, but they're hopeful the details can be worked out.
Senate Republican leaders on Friday released a bill that would continue the program for five years but change its structure to a managed care model. That was the recommendation of a bipartisan commission that studied the issue last year. The bill also includes new ideas, including using 5 percent of liquor revenues to cover the state's cost as federal funding decreases and imposing new work requirements on enrollees.
Ahead of a Tuesday public hearing on the bill, Democrats Sen. Dan Feltes, of Concord, and Rep. Cindy Rosenwald, of Nashua, said more should be done to reduce barriers to work.
