Judge: California county's redistricting diluted Latino vote

A federal judge has struck down a redistricting plan for electing supervisors in a Central California county.
U.S. District Judge Dale Drozd ruled on Friday that election districts in Kern County illegally dilute the voting power of Latinos and deprive them of an opportunity to elect candidates of their choice.
At issue in the case is a 2011 redistricting plan approved by the county's board of supervisors. A lawsuit by the Los Angeles-based Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund argued the boundary between two districts broke up a large Latino community in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act.
An email after hours to the county's attorney was not immediately returned.
