As town elections near, power to postpone question remains

FILE - In this March 14, 2018 file photo, candidates and their supporters use campaign signs to knock snow off the tent protecting them from the snowstorm in Hopkinton, N.H. State law requires towns to elect their local officials on the second Tuesday in March, nearly 80 communities postponed voting last year when a powerful storm dumped more than a foot of snow on much of the state. The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would give the secretary of state the authority to postpone town elections if the governor has declared a state of emergency or if a town moderator requests a delay. Holly Ramer, File AP Photo