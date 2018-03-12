US Sen. Richard Burr's papers to be housed at Wake Forest

North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr will leave his official congressional papers, photos and other documents with his alma mater.
The Senate Intelligence Committee chairman and Wake Forest University administrators announced Monday at a ceremony their agreement to house his documents at the Winston-Salem school, where he graduated in 1978.
The Republican was first elected to the U.S. House in 1994, where he served for 10 years before being elected to the Senate. He is now in his third Senate term and has said he won't seek re-election.
Wake Forest also announced planning has started for the Richard Burr Center. Preliminary plans have center leaders bringing worldwide speakers to the campus and helping scholars review Burr's papers for research.
Burr grew up in Winston-Salem and still lives there.
