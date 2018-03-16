National Politics

Louisiana sheriff announces his retirement

The Associated Press

March 16, 2018 12:59 AM

SHREVEPORT, La.

A Louisiana sheriff has announced that he will retire from the position that he has held for more than a decade.

The Times of Shreveport reports that DeSoto Parish Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle said in a statement that he decided to retire effective Friday after much prayer and conversation with his family.

Arbuckle said he felt it is time to explore other things in life and that he recently became a grandfather to a child that has experienced health issues.

He also said his oldest son started a law practice and will be handling criminal cases in the DeSoto Parish Court system. He said he does not want the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chief Deputy Jayson Richardson is scheduled to be sworn in as Arbuckle's replacement.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man shot dead in Tacoma street

View More Video