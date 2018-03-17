National Politics

Soldiers of Utah-based special forces unit honored for valor

The Associated Press

March 17, 2018 10:32 PM

DRAPER, Utah

Members of a special forces unit of the Utah National Guard are being honored for their valor during a 2017 deployment to Afghanistan.

Guard officials say Gov. Gary Herbert on Sunday will present awards to 19 soldiers of Bravo Company of the 1st Battalion of the 19th Special Forces Group at the guard's headquarters in Draper.

Various soldiers will be awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal and Purple Heart.

Utah is the home of many elements of the 19th Special Forces Group, which is one of two special forces groups in the Army National Guard.

