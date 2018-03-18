National Politics

Zinke meets with tribes in multi-day visit to Arizona

The Associated Press

March 18, 2018 10:11 PM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke plans to meet with tribal leaders Monday in the Phoenix area.

The Salt River-Pima Maricopa Indian Community is hosting Zinke at its new youth facility in Scottsdale. A spokeswoman for Salt River says a handful of other tribes have been invited to talk to Zinke about their priorities and self-governance.

Interior officials say Zinke later will hold a press briefing on the national opioid epidemic in American Indian communities.

The Indian Health Service says the impact is immense.

The agency's chief medical officer told a congressional panel last week that American Indians and Alaska Natives saw a fivefold increase in overdose deaths between 1999 and 2015.

But Dr. Michael Toedt says the statistics might be more staggering because death certificates often list the wrong race.

