City's mayor-manager standoff continues

The Associated Press

March 21, 2018 05:44 PM

CINCINNATI

The standoff over an embattled city manager is continuing.

With one council member absent Wednesday, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley removed a proposed buyout proposal for Harry Black from the council meeting agenda.

Cranley asked Black to resign nearly two weeks ago. Black balked. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports there isn't majority support for a proposed $423,000 severance package for Black. He's been the manager since 2014.

Cranley has cited what he described as a pattern of unprofessional behavior. Black's severance package requires support from five of nine council members. Black has said he hoped council would approve the deal to end the "tumult and chaos."

But some council members say they want an outside assessment of Black's performance. Councilman Jeff Pastor backs the package, saying Black deserves to leave with dignity.

