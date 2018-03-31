Race intensifies for Democrats' attorney general nomination

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 207 file photo, Pat Miles, former U.S. attorney in western Michigan, announces his candidacy for Michigan Attorney General at Ottawa Hills High School in Grand Rapids, Mich. The race to be Michigan Democrats' nominee for attorney general is a fight not only among a diverse field of candidates but also a reflection of pent-up tension within a party anxious to score victories amid Republican dominance at the ballot box. The Grand Rapids Press via AP Cory Morse