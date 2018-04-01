MLK tackled many issues in his lifetime. Where are we now?

Many of the issues Martin Luther King Jr. fought for remain unresolved 50 years after he was assassinated in Memphis.
Public places such as restrooms and lunch counters are desegregated. But many schools have become resegregated, with only 20 percent of black students going to majority-white schools.
The percentage of people living in deep poverty also has increased. Black homeownership initially rose but then fell significantly since 2000. However, major progress has been made on voting rights. By the 1970s and 1980s, the American South had elected thousands of blacks to various offices, compared to almost none in the 1950s.
