National Politics

Woman, 72, dies after crashing into house; man, 91, unhurt

The Associated Press

April 01, 2018 09:14 AM

LOWER TOWNSHIP, N.J.

Authorities say a 72-year-old woman driving in New Jersey died after she lost consciousness and crashed into a home.

NJ.com reports that Lower Township officials say Carol Adams lost consciousness at about 3:40 p.m. Friday and hit a curb, a fence, and eventually a home.

Emergency responders performed CPR but Adams was pronounced dead at Cape Regional Medical Center.

Police said a 91-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle was able to get out by himself and was uninjured.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Township police and the Cape May prosecutor's office are investigating.

  Comments  