NYC police fatally shoot man who points pipe at them

The Associated Press

April 04, 2018 05:17 PM

NEW YORK

New York City police say officers have shot and killed a suspect who was pointing a metal pipe at them while they were responding to reports of a man threatening people with a firearm.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Crown Heights neighborhood.

Police say officers were investigating several 911 calls of a man pointing what appeared to be a silver firearm at people on the street when they encountered a suspect matching the description.

Police say the suspect "took a two-handed shooting stance" and approached the officers.

Four officers, three in plainclothes and one in uniform, then fired a total of 10 shots, fatally striking the suspect.

Police described the object the unidentified man was holding as a metal pipe with a nob at the end.

