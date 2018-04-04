National Politics

California city to pay $2M to family of man shot by police

The Associated Press

April 04, 2018 05:01 PM

LONG BEACH, Calif.

Long Beach will pay $2 million to the family of a mentally disabled man who was killed by police at an arcade three years ago.

Attorneys for the family of Mharloun Saycon announced Wednesday that the City Council had settled a civil rights lawsuit. The lawyers filed court papers in March to have the case dismissed.

Saycon was shot several times after police answered reports of a disturbance at Looff's Lite-A-Line gaming parlor.

Officers said they shot the 39-year-old after he refused to drop a knife. His family argued that Saycon wasn't a threat and alleged that police used excessive force and were ill-equipped to handle someone with a mental illness.

The Long Beach Press-Telegram says the city didn't acknowledge any wrongdoing in the settlement.

