LIRR president to step down

Long Island Rail Road President Patrick Nowakowski is resigning effective Friday.
Newsday reports that Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joseph Lhota released a statement Wednesday night thanking Nowakowski for his four years of "steady and evenhanded leadership."
The outgoing president said it was time for new leadership to continue the progress the railroad has made in improving customer service.
The commuter railway has been beset by numerous service complaints. Last year marked the LIRR's worst on-time performance in 18 years.
Comments