The Latest: Arizona teachers want details of governor's plan

Teachers at Tuscano Elementary School stage a "walk-in" for higher pay and school funding as they walk into school Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Phoenix. Teachers gathered outside Arizona schools to show solidarity in their demand for higher salaries staging "walk-ins" at approximately 1,000 schools that are part of a statewide campaign for a 20 percent raise and more than $1 billion in new education funding. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo