Democrats target 2 Indiana US House seats in election

In this file photo taken on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, Pat Hackett speaks during the Democratic candidate debate for Indiana's 2nd congressional district at the Lerner Theater in Elkhart, Ind. Democrats running for Congress in Indiana are showing reinvigorated signs of life after years of brutal defeats, raising liberal hopes that a “blue wave” could reach the state and help them retake two districts they have historically won. South Bend Tribune via AP Michael Caterina