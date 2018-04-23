West Virginia agencies participating in Drug Take Back Day

Law enforcement officials in West Virginia are participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Drug Take Back Day.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said it will have deputies stationed at each detachment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies will be posted at detachments in Saint Albans, Cross Lanes, Sissonville, Elkview and Quincy.
Detachment locations can be found online . Also, a drug take back box is located at the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office Charleston headquarters and available for disposals during business hours on weekdays.
Other agencies in West Virginia are also participating. More information is available online .
