The Latest: Sheriff criticizes Calley comments on Flint case

A Michigan sheriff says Lt. Gov. Brian Calley's criticism of Attorney General Bill Schuette over the prosecution of top state officials for the Flint water crisis is out of bounds.
Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said Wednesday night that Calley should let the cases play out in court, adding that he greatly respects the lead investigator in the probe — Andy Arena, a former FBI agent.
Calley earlier Wednesday told The Associated Press that Schuette's charges against two cabinet members in the Snyder administration are a "gross abuse of power." Both Calley and Schuette are running for governor.
Bouchard, who is backing Schuette for governor, says Calley is "trying to get oxygen" in the race, but he should understand that judges had to sign off on the charges being issued in the first place.
Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is escalating his criticism of Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette's prosecution of top state officials for the Flint water crisis, calling it a "gross abuse of power."
His comments to The Associated Press on Wednesday are the strongest words to date from Gov. Rick Snyder's administration on the criminal cases.
Calley and Schuette are running to succeed the term-limited governor. Schuette's criminal probe has led 15 current or former government officials to be charged, including two members of Snyder's cabinet.
Calley said the ongoing, long-running preliminary exams for state Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon and chief medical executive Eden Wells are "show trials" and "political stunts."
A Schuette spokeswoman declined comment, saying the cases are still before a judge.
