With new map, Pennsylvania fields busy US House primaries

In this Wednesday, April 24, 2018 photo, George Scott, one of four Democratic candidates seeking the party's nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, speaks to people at the home of Stuart and Jane Warren during a campaign event in Dillsburg, Pa. The Democratic primary race is one of 21 in Pennsylvania, the most in decades, as a court-ordered redrawing of district boundaries gives Democrats hope for victory in an area that has been represented in Congress by a Republican for 50 years. Marc Levy AP Photo