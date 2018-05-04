Republican hopefuls make their final live-televised pitches

Republicans seeking the nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in November made their final pitches in their last live-televised debate, with less than two weeks until Pennsylvania's primary election.
Friday night's hour-long debate at WGAL-TV in Lancaster was between commercial litigation attorney Laura Ellsworth, ex-health care systems consultant Paul Mango and state Sen. Scott Wagner. Asked how they'd appeal to independent voters in a general election, Ellsworth cast herself as an independent outsider experienced at getting things done.
Wagner says he'll level with people, tell them the truth and speak on their level, not above them. Mango says he'll provide the most contrast with Wolf's record because he's the most conservative.
The primary election is May 15.
Wolf is seeking a second term and doesn't face a primary challenge.
