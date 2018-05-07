Army recognizes kid-on-kid sex assault cases at Alaska bases

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2006, file photo, a sign along a main road in Fairbanks, Alaska, welcomes soldiers back to Fort Wainwright following an extended stay in Iraq. Initially, the Army Criminal Investigation Command cited zero investigations of child-on-child sexual assaults at bases in Alaska, but new Army documents released to The Associated Press show five cases since January 2007. In all, AP documented eight cases at Army bases in Alaska, five of them at Fort Wainwright. Al Grillo, File AP Photo