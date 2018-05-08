Voters head to the polls in West Virginia primary

Two years after Donald Trump easily won West Virginia, voters are returning to the polls for the first time in one of his Republican strongholds.
Tuesday's primary includes races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and the Legislature.
Congressman Evan Jenkins is among six candidates seeking the Republican U.S. Senate nomination. The ballot for his 3rd District House seat is packed with seven Republicans and four Democrats.
Among those joining Jenkins in the Senate race are Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and ex-Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin faces Paula Jean Swearengin on the Democratic side.
Three Democrats are seeking 1st District Republican Congressman David McKinley's seat and two Democrats are hoping to face 2nd District incumbent Alex Mooney in the fall. McKinley and Mooney have no primary opposition.
