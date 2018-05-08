The Latest: Trump-backed congressman wins US Senate primary

The Latest on Ohio's primary election (all times local):
9:23 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (ruh-NAY'-see) has won the Republican primary to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio this fall.
Renacci had the backing of President Donald Trump ahead of Tuesday's five-way contest. Also in the race were Cleveland investment banker Mike Gibbons, Marysville small-business owner Melissa Ackison, Cincinnati-area financial management company founder Daniel Kiley and retired public administrator Don Elijah Eckhart, from Galloway.
Renacci started out running for governor but said he switched to the Senate race with White House encouragement after Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel (man-DEL') withdrew for personal reasons.
Gibbons is also a Trump supporter and already was in the Senate race when Renacci entered. Gibbons has sued the congressman alleging false and defamatory statements, including that Gibbons is anti-Trump.
Renacci's campaign discounted that lawsuit as "sad and desperate."
___
9:22 p.m.
Veteran Republican Ohio congressman Steve Chabot (SHAH'-but) has won his party's nomination as he seeks a 12th term.
The west-side Cincinnati congressman handily defeated Samuel Ronan in Tuesday's vote.
Chabot faces a tougher challenge in November in the traditionally Republican 1st District. Democrats rallied around Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval (PYUR'-vahl) for their congressional nomination after his surprise county victory in 2016.
Chabot lost to Democrat Steve Driehaus (DREE'-hows) in 2008 as Barack Obama won the presidency but took the seat back from Driehaus in 2010. Redistricting has since added conservative Warren County to the district.
Ronan described himself as an Air Force veteran who wanted to help the working class by pushing for universal health care and education.
8:58 p.m.
Two veteran Ohio congressmen have won three-way Republican primaries.
Bob Gibbs won the 7th District primary and will seek a fifth term in November.
Mike Turner won his 10th District primary and will seek a ninth term in November.
8:50 p.m.
Ohio voters have overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment that will change the way the battleground state draws congressional districts.
Issue 1 on state ballots Tuesday had support from both Democrats and Republicans and faced virtually no organized opposition.
The proposal was modeled after new map-making rules for Ohio legislative districts that voters strongly supported in 2016.
The latest proposal aims to curb gerrymandering, the partisan manipulation of political boundaries that's seen as a cause of partisanship, gridlock and incivility in Washington.
The amendment limits how counties are split into multiple districts and requires more support from the minority party to put a 10-year map in place.
If lawmakers can't agree, an existing bipartisan commission will take over. If that fails, the majority party can pass a shorter-term map.
___
8:35 p.m.
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has won the Republican primary for governor, sending one of the state's best-known politicians into the fall contest to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).
DeWine's victory Tuesday leaves him damaged from a bitter and nasty primary in which Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor likened him to Democrats Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton and questioned his loyalty to President Donald Trump.
The 71-year-old DeWine is a moderate Republican who served two terms in the U.S. Senate. But Taylor forced him to tack to the right to win the GOP nomination.
DeWine was endorsed by the Ohio Republican Party and was bolstered by his partnership with Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted), who dropped his own governor bid to become DeWine's running mate.
___
8:30 p.m.
Obama-era consumer agency head Richard Cordray has won the Democratic nomination for Ohio governor despite a surprisingly rigorous challenge from former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich).
Tuesday's win by the former consumer watchdog under President Barack Obama buoys Democratic hopes of reclaiming control of a critical battleground state, where Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) is term-limited.
Cordray led the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under Obama and President Donald Trump. He featured Obama in his ads and campaigned with Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who created the bureau.
Kucinich is a feisty former nine-term congressman and Cleveland mayor who energized voters with an anti-gun, pro-environment platform. He attacked Cordray as an "establishment Democrat" willing to compromise his principles to special interests.
A state senator and a former Ohio Supreme Court justice also competed.
___
7:30 p.m.
The polls have closed in Ohio, where voters are choosing Democratic and Republican nominees who will vie for the governor and U.S. Senate in this fall's general election.
Polls throughout Ohio closed at 7:30 p.m. Voters on Tuesday also decided a number of unusually competitive congressional and state legislative seats.
In addition to those races, voters cast ballots on a bipartisan redistricting proposal that would change how congressional districts are drawn. The effort is aimed at reducing the partisan manipulation of maps known as gerrymandering.
Absentee voting is up compared with the 2014 midterm election, the secretary of state's office said.
___
12:35 p.m.
The secretary of state's office says no major problems were reported early Tuesday as Ohioans cast ballots in a primary election that includes picking Republican and Democratic nominees for governor.
Voting was steady Tuesday with no long lines reported by late morning.
Elections chief Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) says absentee voting is up from the same time four years ago.
Four main Democrats and two Republicans are running for governor. Voters also are choosing a Republican U.S. Senate candidate and deciding some unusually competitive congressional and state legislative seats.
It made for one of Ohio's most expensive, nasty and unpredictable primary seasons in recent memory.
Also on the ballot is a proposal to change how congressional districts are drawn. That is aimed at reducing gerrymandering, or the partisan manipulation of maps.
___
12:05 a.m.
One of Ohio's most expensive, nasty and unpredictable primary seasons in recent memory is headed to a nail-biting conclusion.
Voters on Tuesday will pick Republican and Democratic nominees for governor, a Republican U.S. Senate candidate and decide a host of unusually competitive congressional and state legislative seats.
There also is a redistricting proposal backed by both parties on statewide ballots. Issue 1 would amend Ohio's constitution to change the way congressional districts are drawn. The effort is aimed at reducing the partisan manipulation of maps known as gerrymandering.
Primaries also are in store for a GOP state treasurer nominee and in the open congressional races to succeed retired U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi (TEE'-behr-ee) and U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (reh-NAY'-see).
Four main Democrats are seeking Ohio's governorship, as are two Republicans.
