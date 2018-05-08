The Latest: US Rep Jones wins 3rd District GOP primary

The Latest on the U.S. House primaries in North Carolina (all times local):
9:35 p.m.
Twelve-term U.S. Rep. Walter Jones has withstood another North Carolina Republican election challenge by those unhappy with his maverick approach and voting record on Capitol Hill.
Unofficial results show Jones winning the 3rd Congressional District GOP primary Tuesday over Craven County Commissioner Scott Dacey and Marine Corps veteran Phil Law, who also ran against Jones in 2016.
No Democrat is running for the seat. So Jones is a likely November shoe-in for what he says will be his final term in the 3rd District, which includes Greenville, New Bern, Jacksonville, the Outer Banks and Elizabeth City.
Dacey criticized Jones for voting against legislation that President Donald Trump wanted, including the tax overhaul law. Jones said he is worried about the national debt and wants to end the Iraq war.
___
9:20 p.m.
U.S. Rep. David Price has won his primary over two Democratic challengers in a district covering large chunks of North Carolina's Triangle region.
According to unofficial results Tuesday, Price defeated Michelle Laws of Durham and Richard Watkins of Chapel Hill in the 4th District.
Price advances to the general election, where he will be a heavy favorite against Republican Steve Von Loor of Durham and a Libertarian. The Libertarians held a rare congressional primary in the state Tuesday between Barbara Howe of Oxford and Scerry Perry Whitlock of Garner.
Price is a former Duke University political science professor and author first elected to Congress in 1986. He has served ever since except for a two-year span in the mid-1990s.
___
9:10 p.m.
Democrats in several central North Carolina counties have chosen a challenger to U.S. Rep. Mark Walker this fall.
Unofficial results Tuesday show Ryan Watts of Burlington defeated Gerald Wong of Greensboro for the Democratic nomination in the 6th Congressional District. Watts is a consultant with Deloitte who previously worked for IBM.
Walker had no primary. The Southern Baptist pastor has risen quickly on Capitol Hill since first election victory in 2014 and is now chairman of the Republican Study Committee caucus in the House.
The Republican-leaning 6th District covers all or portions of eight counties stretching north and south from Greensboro and Burlington.
___
9:05 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Alma Adams has won the Democratic nomination as she seeks a third term in North Carolina.
Unofficial results show Adams defeating three challengers Tuesday to win the Democratic primary in the 12th District, which covers most of Mecklenburg County and Charlotte.
In November, she'll face one of three Republicans who also sought the GOP nomination Tuesday — Carl Persson of Charlotte, Paul Wright of Mount Olive or Paul Bonham of Dallas.
Adams is a former state legislator who spent most of her political career in Greensboro. The 12th District used to meander along Interstate 85 from Charlotte to past Greensboro before it was redrawn.
___
9 p.m.
Several North Carolina congressional incumbents won their primaries Tuesday, but a sitting House GOP member was battling again against a repeat challenger from 2016 who criticized him for not supporting President Donald Trump and the conservative cause enough.
Partial, unofficial election results showed three-term Rep. Robert Pittenger of Charlotte narrowly trailing Southern Baptist pastor Mark Harris in a primary rematch. Just two years ago, Pittenger beat Harris by only 134 votes in the south-central 9th District.
Clarence Goins of Fayetteville was a distant third in the 9th District election.
The campaign centered on who was best aligned with Trump and traditional Republican principles on spending and the military. Pittenger and Harris also pitched their Christian and gun-rights credentials in the socially conservative district. The winner will take on a Democrat and a Libertarian in November.
___
8:30 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows has won the Republican primary for his seat in the north Carolina mountains.
Meadows is chairman of the House Freedom Caucus seeking a fourth term in the 11th District. Unofficial results show Meadows defeated Chuck Archerd in Tuesday's Republican primary election.
Meadows will take one of three Democrats in November — Phillip Price of Nebo, Steve Woodsmall of Brevard and Scott Donaldson of Hendersonville all ran for the Democratic nomination Tuesday.
Libertarian Clifton Ingram Jr. will also be on the general election ballot.
The 11th District covers all or part of 16 counties in the western part of the state.
___
8:25 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry has won the Republican nomination for his seat in North Carolina.
McHenry won his primary Tuesday over five other opponents in the most crowded field in the state. McHenry is running for an eighth term in the western 10th District, which includes Asheville east through the foothills to Gastonia.
McHenry has risen through the ranks of the U.S. House since getting elected in 2004 to become chief deputy whip for the Republicans.
In the general election, McHenry will face computer consultant David Wilson Brown, who ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
___
8:20 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx has advanced again through a Republican primary in the district she represents in northwestern North Carolina.
The former community college administrator won the GOP nomination Tuesday in the 5th Congressional District. Unofficial results show she easily defeated Cortland Meader Jr. of Mocksville and Dillon Gentry of Banner Elk.
Facing her in the general election will be either Winston-Salem city council member DD Adams or Winston-Salem teacher Jenny Marshall, who competed in the Democratic primary.
Foxx is a former state senator first elected in 2004 to succeed current U.S. Sen. Richard Burr. Foxx has risen through the GOP ranks and is now chairwoman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. She was previously secretary of the House Republican Conference.
