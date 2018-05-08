Federal gov. offers loans for those affected by Feb. floods

Illinois residents and businesses affected by February's severe storms and floods can apply for low-interest loans from the federal government.
Gov. Bruce Rauner says the federal government approved the state's request for financial assistance. The U.S. Small Business Administration will offer low-interest, long-term loans to Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion counties.
February's historic flooding prompted widespread evacuations in the three counties. The Small Business Administration says homes and businesses in those areas sustained major, uninsured losses as a result of the severe weather.
The governor says the loans will help those affected "begin the next phase of their recovery from this disaster."
People and businesses in surrounding counties may also apply.
