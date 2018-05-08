State lawmaker backed by Tiberi wins GOP nod for House seat

A state senator backed by former U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi will face off for the retired congressman's old seat against a county recorder from central Ohio based, based on the results of Tuesday's primaries.
Republican state Sen. Troy Balderson, of Zanesville, and Democratic Franklin County Recorder Danny O'Connor won their respective primaries for Ohio's 12th U.S. House District Tuesday.
Balderson was neck-and-neck with rival candidate Melanie Leneghan, a conservative political newcomer, throughout the evening. Leneghan was backed by U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, a staunch conservative from Ohio, while politically moderate Tiberi backed Balderson.
Jordan had embraced Leneghan as the best candidate to carry out President Donald Trump's agenda in Washington.
O'Connor prevailed in a 10-way Democratic primary for the sprawling, Republican-leaning district, which Tiberi held for nearly 18 years.
Each man won two primaries: One was for a special election in August to fill Tiberi's unexpired term, another for the general election in November to decide who serves the next full two-year term representing the district.
Comments