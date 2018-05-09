GOP candidates for Michigan governor meet in 1st debate

Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, and Attorney General Bill Schuette participate in the GOP's first debate, Wednesday, May 9, 2018 in Grand Raids, Mich. Schuette emphasized his endorsement from President Donald Trump and his plans to cut taxes and auto insurance rates during a Wednesday night debate hosted by WOOD-TV. Calley touts Michigan's economic gains during his time as Lt. Gov. Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL Michael Buck