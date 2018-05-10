Authorities: Man hit prosecutor, judge outside courthouse

Authorities say a man struck a prosecutor and a judge on a sidewalk outside the Multnomah County Courthouse.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 46-year-old Lewis Ellis allegedly hit prosecutor Stacy Heyworth and Pro Tem Judge Monica Herranz Wednesday morning.
Investigators say Ellis punched or hit five people in all as he walked between the Multnomah County Justice Center and the courthouse downtown.
Authorities say bystanders ran into the courthouse to get help, and sheriff's deputies and security officers ran outside and stopped him. It's unclear how badly people were injured and if Ellis had ever come into contact with either Heyworth or Herranz in the court system.
Court documents say Ellis was sentenced in 2015 to more than three years in prison for similar crimes -- punching a stranger in her eye as she walked.
Comments