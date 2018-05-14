This combination of Oct. 19, 2017, file photos shows candidates seeking the Republican Party's nomination to challenge Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's re-election bid, from left, Paul Mango, a former health care systems consultant; Laura Ellsworth, a commercial litigation attorney; and Pennsylvania state Sen. Scott Wagner, R-York County, who owns the trash hauling firm Penn Waste Inc. based in York County. Republican Party voters in Pennsylvania will select a nominee to challenge Wolf's re-election bid during the state's Tuesday, May 15, 2018, primary election.
Lots of choices and races for Pennsylvania primary voters

By MARK SCOLFORO and MARC LEVY Associated Press

May 14, 2018 08:41 AM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pennsylvania voters have a lot to think about when they hit the polls for the primary election, including a hotly contested Republican primary for governor to decide who will challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

Also on Tuesday's card are a Republican primary to pick who will take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in the fall and a slew of U.S. House races in the wake of the landmark court-ordered redistricting. At the state level, there are contested primaries for lieutenant governor in both parties and a host of open seats in the state Legislature.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and elections officials emphasize that the redistricting decision did not change where anyone in the state will be voting.

