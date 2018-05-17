Council to seek public input in replacing county executive

An official says the Baltimore County Council will accept public input as it decides who will replace a county executive who died last week.
Baltimore County Council Chairman Julian Jones told The Baltimore Sun on Thursday that the council will seek public input as it decides who will replace County Executive Kevin Kamenetz after previously stating he didn't anticipate having any public meeting or call for applicants.
Jones said he decided to solicit public input after hearing from colleagues who wanted to hear from residents. The county's charter gives the council the authority to select the position when it becomes vacant.
The council will hold a meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Comments can also be emailed to countycouncil@baltimorecountymd.gov.
Jones said a vote on Kamenetz's replacement could happen at the council's next meeting if there's consensus.
