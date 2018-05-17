Police warn of phone scammers posing as deputy sheriffs

Rhode Island State Police say phone scammers are posing as deputy sheriffs and trying to trick people into paying nonexistent fines.
State police superintendent Ann Assumpico says the callers are sometimes using the names of real Division of Sheriffs employees. The scammers try to convince their targets that they owe a fine or could be arrested for failing to post bond.
Assumpico says some people have called the Division of Sheriffs and Capitol Police to try to pay the fines only to be told that they don't owe anything. She says neither agency collects payments for fines or bonds.
