Attorney looks to take over police control of records, video

A Maricopa County attorney sent a letter to area police departments saying the prosecutor's office should control when reports and video are released or withheld to the public.
The Arizona Republic reports the letter, written by attorney Bill Montgomery, spells out a process to limit release of video evidence only for law-enforcement purposes, and describes how prosecutors will pursue protective orders from judges to help keep records private.
State law allows anyone who is denied access to a public record to challenge the decision in court. But Montgomery's letter promises police that if they are sued over withholding records, he will "indemnify" them.
Montgomery's letter indicates those who don't follow this system could be hit with a bill for the Maricopa County Attorney's Office's legal fees later in the case.
