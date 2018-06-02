The Latest: Democrats argue for bolstering powers of offices

The Latest on Wisconsin Democratic Party convention (all times local):
10 a.m.
Longtime Democratic Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette says he plans to campaign with the candidate for state treasurer to argue for powers that have been "ripped away" from those offices.
La Follette and other Democratic candidates for the offices spoke Saturday at the state party convention.
Both the secretary of state and treasurer offices have almost no powers. But voters this year rejected a constitutional amendment to eliminate the treasurer position, resulting in a bevy of both Republican and Democratic candidates seeking that office and secretary of state.
La Follette faces a primary challenge from Madison city council member Arvina Martin. She is running for statewide office for the first time, while La Follette was first elected in 1974.
Martin says she also wants to make the secretary of state office strong again, changes that will require legislative approval.
___
9:32 a.m.
A pair of Democrats fighting for the chance to succeed House Speaker Paul Ryan gets a chance to win over party activists at the state convention.
Union iron worker Randy Bryce and Janesville school teacher Cathy Myers are vying for the Democratic nomination. They and other congressional candidates are speaking at the Democratic convention Saturday in Oshkosh.
Bryce has racked up union endorsements and has a national fundraising base in his run for the southeast Wisconsin seat. Myers has been backed by the National Organization For Women.
Six Republicans have filed to run to replace Ryan, who announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election.
Other Democratic candidates for Congress were also slated to speak at the convention before about 1,000 party activists.
