A New York Republican ex-con fights to return to Congress

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2014 file photo, then-Rep. Michael Grimm, center, enters Brooklyn federal court before pleading guilty to a federal tax evasion charge in New York. Grimm doesn't want to talk about his time in prison. He wants your vote. Just two years out of prison he has a legitimate chance to seize the Republican nomination from sitting Congressman Dan Donovan later this month. John Minchillo, File AP Photo