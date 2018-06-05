Wicker, Palazzo and Evans among Mississippi party nominees

Mississippi voters on Tuesday cast ballots in party primaries for one U.S. Senate seat and two U.S. House seats. Runoffs, if needed, will be June 26.
___
U.S. SENATE PRIMARIES
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker defeated challenger Richard Boyanton of Diamondhead in the Republican primary. Six candidates are in the Democratic primary, including state Reps. David Baria of Bay St. Louis and Omeria Scott of Laurel, businessman Howard Sherman of Meridian. Other Democrats are Jensen Bohren of Benton, Jerone Garland of Kosciusko and Victor G. Maurice Jr. of Gulfport.
Also running in November are the Reform Party's Shawn O'Hara of Hattiesburg and Libertarian Danny Bedwell of Columbus.
___
U.S. HOUSE 3RD DISTRICT PRIMARIES
Both parties have primaries in the 3rd Congressional District as Republican Rep. Gregg Harper retires after 10 years. The district contains 24 counties running diagonally across the middle of the state, from Natchez through the Jackson suburbs and farther northeast to Starkville.
Six candidates are in the Republican primary. Michael Guest is a district attorney in Madison and Rankin counties. Whit Hughes, who lives in Madison County, is a past deputy director of the state economic development agency. Sally Doty is an attorney and second-term state senator from Brookhaven. Perry Parker of Seminary had a career in international finance before moving back to his native Mississippi. Morgan Dunn of Magee founded a health care consulting firm, and she and her husband own a restaurant. Katherine "Bitzi" Tate of Jackson is a former educator.
For the Democratic nomination in the 3rd District, state Rep. Michael Ted Evans, a Preston chicken farmer, easily defeated Newton police investigator and Navy veteran Michael Aycox.
Also running in November is Reform Party member Matthew Holland of Hattiesburg.
___
U.S. HOUSE 4TH DISTRICT REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
Voters in south Mississippi's 4th Congressional District broadly supported incumbent U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo over challenger Brian Rose. An accountant, Palazzo served as a state representative before being elected to Congress. A Marine Corps veteran and member of the National Guard, Palazzo touts his support for the military and for tax cuts.
Palazzo will face Democrat Jeramey Anderson of Moss Point and Reform Party member LaJena Sheets of Hattiesburg in the general election in November. Anderson, a state representative from Moss Point, was unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
Comments