Official says councilwoman should resign over party change

A Connecticut city official is demanding a councilwoman to resign because she changed her party affiliation.
The Hartford Courant reports Hartford City Clerk John Bazzano sent a letter to Councilwoman Cynthia Jennings Tuesday saying she should step down.
Jennings changed her party affiliation from Working Families to Democrat Jan. 26, which should have forced her to resign as mandated in the city charter. Records show she changed back to unaffiliated Friday.
Bazzano says her office "will take the necessary steps" to note that all of Jennings' votes since her change in January are null and void.
Jennings has not responded to calls seeking comment.
Council President Glendowlyn Thames says she is "shocked just like everybody else."
She says it's unlikely that any outcomes will change on votes on major issues.
