In GOP gov primary, SC voters weigh experience, perspective

He's been in office more than a year, but South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster isn't being treated with the deference typically granted to incumbents.
Elevated to the state's top job last year, McMaster is facing four challengers in Tuesday's Republican primary. He's seeking his first full term after becoming governor following the departure of Nikki Haley to become U.N. Ambassador.
McMaster faces Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant; former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill; former public health chief Catherine Templeton; and Greenville businessman John Warren. If no candidate tops 50 percent, a runoff will be held June 26.
Templeton and Warren are banking on voters' desire to elect political newcomers. Templeton twice served in Haley's administration but has never pursued elected office. Warren, a Marine and businessman, is new to politics.
