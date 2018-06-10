Republican Gov. Phil Scott, administration to travel state

Republican Gov. Phil Scott and members of his cabinet will be spending the day in Rutland County talking with residents, lawmakers, local partners and state employees as the governor launches a new initiative called Capitol for the Day.
Scott says the intention is to give Vermonters access to the administration leadership and to allow cabinet members a chance to visit businesses, schools, community organizations and municipal offices.
The administration plans to visit all 14 counties this summer and fall.
The schedule on Monday in Rutland County includes a round-table discussion on energy affordability in Rutland; a visit to the Otter Valley Union School in Brandon; a meeting with county firefighters and emergency management staff in Pittsfield; and a discussion on creating a comprehensive one-stop job center in Rutland.
