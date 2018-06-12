President Trump and Kim Jong Un shake hands for a historic first meeting

From the 20th century to the present, Russia has been the primary beneficiary of American espionage. Here's a look at the most memorable offenders, from Aldrich Ames of the CIA to Robert Hanssen of the FBI.
Toll booth surveillance video shows a violent crash that occurred last Sunday, near St. Cloud, in Osceola County, on the Florida Turnpike. The crash victim miraculously survived and was later released from an area hospital.
The RailBlazer, the new single rail steel coaster at California's Great America, opens to the public Thursday, June 14, 2018. Here's what to expect: This POV video comes as close as you can to riding without actually being on the roller coaster.
Ty Koehn, a pitcher for Mounds View High in Minnesota showed amazing sportsmanship after striking out batter Jack Kocon to send his team to state. As his teammates celebrated, he went straight to the batter, a longtime friend, to console him.