InSight will plumb the depths of Mars

Fascinating and evocative simulations of NASA’s InSight spacecraft's mission. It's heading to Mars to listen for marsquakes and probe the geological heart of the planet.
How DNA evidence works

DNA evidence led to the arrest of the Golden State Killer. Learn more about this powerful crime-fighting tool for finding and convicting perpetrators.

Dog bite prevention and awareness tips

The CDC reports that “dogs bite 4.5 million people” annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.

Thief goes into frenzy over iPhones

The sheriff's office detectives in Broward County, Fla., are asking for the public's help in identifying the thief who violently ripped several iPhones from a T-Mobile display and fled.