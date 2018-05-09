Why girls are less likely to be diagnosed with autism
In the U.S. boys are more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls, but not because they suffer more. There’s growing evidence of a social camouflaging effect among girls with autism that might be preventing them from getting diagnosed.
Dr. Brian Johnston, chief of pediatrics at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, offers advice to prevent young children from falling out of windows. Harborview sees 40 to 50 children each year for injuries sustained in such falls.
The CDC reports that “dogs bite 4.5 million people” annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.
From the 20th century to the present, Russia has been the primary beneficiary of American espionage. Here's a look at the most memorable offenders, from Aldrich Ames of the CIA to Robert Hanssen of the FBI.
Firefighters in Boise, Idaho took a creative approach to rescuing ducklings from a storm drain. The babies had crawled into a pipe and wouldn't come out, so the firefighters used a recording of the mother duck to lure them out.
Male-patterned hair loss has a genetic component. some hair loss can be caused by internal disease or medications. Many women will experience some degree of hair loss throughout their lives, and, unfortunately, it's often part of the aging process.
Logic Amen discusses how years of working with at-risk youth has sharpened his conflict-mediation techniques and methods of influence during a conference of teachers at Seattle's Space Needle in February of 2009.