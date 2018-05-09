Why girls are less likely to be diagnosed with autism

In the U.S. boys are more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls, but not because they suffer more. There’s growing evidence of a social camouflaging effect among girls with autism that might be preventing them from getting diagnosed.
Caitlin Healy
How DNA evidence works

Special Reports

How DNA evidence works

DNA evidence led to the arrest of the Golden State Killer. Learn more about this powerful crime-fighting tool for finding and convicting perpetrators.

Dog bite prevention and awareness tips

Nation & World

Dog bite prevention and awareness tips

The CDC reports that “dogs bite 4.5 million people” annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.

Mayo Clinic: Treating male and female hair loss

Living

Mayo Clinic: Treating male and female hair loss

Male-patterned hair loss has a genetic component. some hair loss can be caused by internal disease or medications. Many women will experience some degree of hair loss throughout their lives, and, unfortunately, it's often part of the aging process.