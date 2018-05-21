Watch NASA launch rocket with fresh 7,400 pounds of supplies for Space Station

One of NASA's prime shippers, Orbital ATK, launched a fresh load of supplies to the International Space Station from Virginia on Monday, May 21, 2018.
NASA
How DNA evidence works

Special Reports

How DNA evidence works

DNA evidence led to the arrest of the Golden State Killer. Learn more about this powerful crime-fighting tool for finding and convicting perpetrators.

Dog bite prevention and awareness tips

Nation & World

Dog bite prevention and awareness tips

The CDC reports that “dogs bite 4.5 million people” annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.

Thieves struggle to steal safe from family's home

Crime

Thieves struggle to steal safe from family's home

Police released video showing a three thieves struggling to steal a safe from an Oklahoma City home. “From the looks of it, they may need to spend a little more time in the gym before their next heist," police posted on their Facebook page.