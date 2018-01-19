See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack

It was a close call for a tow-truck driver on a Detroit, Michigan, freeway on January 17, when a car slammed in to the driver’s truck as he was towing a car. The dashcam footage was posted to the Michigan State Police Metro Detroit Twitter account, pleading for people to slow down in bad weather. “The trooper saw it coming and was trying to get another car to block the ramp,” the post said. A car can be seen slamming in to a truck, knocking the towed car off the truck, nearly hitting the driver. The driver managed to avoid the cars and escaped unharmed.