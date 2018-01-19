See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack

More Videos

    Steven Mack, a Yakima County geologist, took this footage Jan. 14, 2018, of the slowly widening crack on Rattlesnake Ridge near Interstate 82 south of Yakima.

Steven Mack, a Yakima County geologist, took this footage Jan. 14, 2018, of the slowly widening crack on Rattlesnake Ridge near Interstate 82 south of Yakima.
Seattle’s new SR 99 tunnel has a stacked roadway inside. Crews recently finished pouring the upper southbound roadway. Now the lower northbound road is under construction as shown in this time-lapse footage. Unlike the top deck, the lower surface is built with concrete panels constructed off-site, each one weighing 22 tons. The pre-made panels are trucked into the tunnel, lifted with a specialized crane and joined together to create a functioning highway. The tunnel was created by the huge drilling machine Bertha as part of the $3.2 billion Alaska Way Viaduct Replacement Program that is scheduled to be complete in 2023. Video courtesy of WSDOT.

A small plane towed a banner over downtown Seattle Monday that reads, "Hey Amazon, it's not you, it's us." The message is believed to be a jab from Little Rock, Arkansas, which recently pulled out of a nationwide search by the online giant to locate a second headquarters. The city is using its "breakup" to launching new branding campaign.

Now that the tunneling machine Bertha’s work is complete, it’s possible to fly a drone with a video camera from end-to-end inside Seattle’s SR 99 tunnel. In two minutes, you’ll see two miles of ongoing construction work. The upper roadway of the tunnel’s double-deck highway is more than 85% complete. Up next? Installation of the lower roadway, and all the systems it takes to operate a modern tunnel. Video courtesy of WSDOT.

A cougar visited the campus of Northwest Liberty School in Woodinville multiple times Friday, including one recorded on a surveillance camera. The noise startled principal Bob Hagin who was working in his office. "I check it out, only to see the cougar pawing at a window," Hagin wrote on Facebook. The principal said another window had a "lick mark on it." The Department of Fish and Wildlife were notified and assured the principal the animal would eventually move on. And it did.

Eagle Falls, a once-beautiful popular recreation area on the Skykomish River near Highway 2, has become an incubator for graffiti and vandalism. At 1p.m. on Aug. 5, volunteers have been invited to bring wire brushes to scrub graffiti from the heavily-tagged granite banks.

It was a close call for a tow-truck driver on a Detroit, Michigan, freeway on January 17, when a car slammed in to the driver’s truck as he was towing a car. The dashcam footage was posted to the Michigan State Police Metro Detroit Twitter account, pleading for people to slow down in bad weather. “The trooper saw it coming and was trying to get another car to block the ramp,” the post said. A car can be seen slamming in to a truck, knocking the towed car off the truck, nearly hitting the driver. The driver managed to avoid the cars and escaped unharmed.

An off-shore storm in the Pacific caused flooding and damage to coastal towns across Washington and Oregon on Thursday, January 18. Video by Laurie Collin Deranleau shows waves hitting the shore in Westport where waves reached about 30 feet high. The US Coast Guard Station at Quillayute River also took video of showing the ocean swell near the mouth of the river in the village of La Push, Washington. A large amount of ocean foam can be seen washed up on the shore.