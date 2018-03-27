Craving some flower power? Check out these tips before visiting the tulip fields

As the Skagit Valley tulips bloom, so does traffic. Make sure you know what to expect during the festival, which officially starts April 1 and lasts all month.
Video: WSDOT/Photo: Alan Berner - Seattle Times
Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

Crime

Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

Seattle Police officers stood just outside Costco's back door waiting for a group of thieves to emerge on March 14, 2018. According to a statement from Seattle Police, “Loss Prevention officers inside the store recognized one of the suspects inside and said he had previously stolen items in the past and run out the fire exit.” Officers began to question a woman parked behind an emergency exit when they heard someone trying to open the emergency doors from inside the store. They then apprehended two additional suspects attempting to leave the store with roughly $2,200 in merchandise. One 30-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old woman were all arrested in the incident.

The secret to never getting a turn signal ticket

Local

The secret to never getting a turn signal ticket

Everyone's a social media comedian these days but lets give Washington State Patrol trooper C. Thorson props for creating a pretty funny phony public service announcement for "Blinker Fluid." Ranks right up there with snipe hunting.

A good-natured brush-off of Amazon

Local

A good-natured brush-off of Amazon

A small plane towed a banner over downtown Seattle Monday that reads, "Hey Amazon, it's not you, it's us." The message is believed to be a jab from Little Rock, Arkansas, which recently pulled out of a nationwide search by the online giant to loca

Curious cougar caught on camera at high school

State

Curious cougar caught on camera at high school

A cougar visited the campus of Northwest Liberty School in Woodinville multiple times Friday, including one recorded on a surveillance camera. The noise startled principal Bob Hagin who was working in his office. "I check it out, only to see the c