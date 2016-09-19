Central Washington teacher named Teacher of the Year

An elementary school teacher from central Washington has been named the 2017 Washington state Teacher of the Year.
The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/pO7Dcp ) 29-year-old Camille Jones received the designation at a ceremony Monday in Seattle.
Jones is a STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and math — enrichment teacher at Pioneer Elementary in Quincy, where she grew up.
Jones was selected by a state committee, based on a written application and interviews. The criteria include community involvement as well as teaching accomplishments, ability to analyze an education issue and commitment to strengthening the teaching profession. Nominees also must write a proposed platform, outlining what their message as teacher-of-the-year would be.
Jones now will be a contender for the national teacher-of-the-year competition.
