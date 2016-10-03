Man gets nearly 80 years for killing elderly Silverdale man

A man convicted in the December killing of an 89-year-old man has been sentenced to nearly 80 years in prison.
The Kitsap Sun reports (https://goo.gl/YMlPZ0 ) 30-year-old Robert Pry was sentenced Monday in the death of Robert Hood. Prosecutors believe Pry and another man beat Hood and left him tied up while going to smoke meth and attempt to steal from Hood's bank accounts.
Hood's body was found by authorities in a plastic barrel in north Mason County.
Pry declined to speak at sentencing. His defense attorney says Pry had a "less than ideal" childhood.
Robert Davis, convicted of identity theft in the case, got over 8 years in prison. Arnold Cruz was convicted of rendering criminal assistance and removal or concealment of a body and received a 12 ½-year sentence.
There are two others due to stand trial in Hood's death.
