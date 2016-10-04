Lifeguard charged with voyeurism in locker room video case

A 25-year-old lifeguard has been charged with voyeurism after a cellphone was found taped to the wall of a female staff locker room at a pool in a Seattle suburb.
KOMO-TV reports (https://goo.gl/Vx6glX ) Allen Sze was charged Tuesday with eight counts of voyeurism related to the Hartman Pool in Redmond.
Sze was employed as the head lifeguard at the pool when the phone was discovered Sept. 7.
He was arrested and suspended from working at the pool.
Police say they found nine videos on the phone showing seven different girls or women in the locker room.
Court documents say Sze told police he recorded them for a "sexual thrill."
Police say there was no evidence that the videos were shared and no other devices were found at the pool.
