Auburn man facing charges of child rape

Authorities say they have arrested an Auburn man wanted on charges of child rape.
The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2drpuoj ) that the suspect was booked into the King County Correctional Facility on Sunday, where he remains held on $100,000 bail.
Charging papers say the man sexually assaulted a young girl at a home in Federal Way some time between January 2012 and April 2013.
Court documents state that the man declined by email to be interviewed by Auburn police about the alleged incident.
A warrant was issued for his arrest in March.
He is expected to make his first appearance on the first-degree child rape charge this week.
Comments