Trial for man accused of Seattle university shooting to open

The trial of a man accused of a 2014 shooting at Seattle Pacific University is set to begin.
KIRO-TV reports (http://kiro.tv/2d2JbDY ) that opening statements are scheduled for Monday in the trial of 29-year-old Aaron Ybarra. Ybarra has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to first-degree murder and other charges in connection to the shooting that killed 19-year-old Paul Lee and wounded two others.
The trial is expected to last up to two months.
Police have released surveillance video showing a man they say is Ybarra opening fire on the Seattle campus.
Comments